Ratu Finau ready for Coca-Cola Games return

Ratu Finau Secondary School will be fielding 12 athletes at the Coca-Cola Games, which starts this morning at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.

School Principal Damenthi Vunitabua says the athletes from the Lakeba Island-based school in Lau have been eagerly anticipating their return to the Fiji Finals, after not making the trip to Suva last year.

Vunitabua adds their journey and preparation for this year’s Games was only made possible through the support of family and friends living overseas, who sponsored the squad’s expenses for the three-day competition.

She says it has been an exciting period for the athletes, officials, the school and the people of Lakeba during their preparations over the past few months.

This year’s squad is also one of Ratu Finau Secondary’s biggest in recent times, as the last time they competed at the Fiji Finals, they fielded only six athletes.

The first events of the Coca-Cola Games will begin at 9:30am.

Some events to look out for today include the 1500m finals and for the first time, the 100 meters finals will be held on Day One.

You can watch the LIVE coverage of the Coca-Cola Games on FBC Sports.