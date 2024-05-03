Committee to look at ending plastic pollution

Permanent Secretary for Environment Dr Sivendra Michael [ Source : Supplied ]

The members of the intergovernmental negotiations committee have been tasked to form a legally binding instrument to end plastic pollution including in the marine environment.

The decision was reached during the fourth session of the INC in Ottawa, Canada.

Permanent Secretary for Environment Dr Sivendra Michael says Fiji together with other 13 Pacific Island Countries actively participated in the meeting demonstrating commitment to end plastic pollution.

Michael says the Pacific bears a heavy burden of plastic pollution.

“Plastic pollution has become a significant threat to our small islands, magnifying the challenges we face in dealing with the impacts of climate change, biodiversity loss and pollution, which directly threaten the self-determination and sovereignty of our nations, impacting future generations.”

Michael says Fiji is pushing for the inclusion of stringent measures to reduce primary plastic polymer production, polymers and chemicals of concern, and problematic and avoidable plastic polymers and products.

He adds Fiji is calling for a comprehensive finance package and mechanism that is sustainable, and adequate to the unique circumstances of the Pacific.