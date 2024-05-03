Fijiana through to last eight

Laisana Likuceva [Source: World Rugby Sevens]

A second win at the Singapore 7s has seen the Fiji women through to the quarter-final.

The Fiji Airways sponsored side beat Brazil 29-7 after having taken down Great Britain in the first match, 24-10.

The side has one more game, but a last eight outing is now guaranteed.

Against Brazil, Laisana Likuceva got the first try, before Adi Vani Buleki added another before Levana Cavuru scored.

Ana Maria Naimasi added two conversions as Fiji led 19-0.

Likuceva got another after the break which was converted by Cavuru before Talei Wilson got a yellow card.

This saw Brazil score a try through Gisele Gomes Dos Santos.

Luisa Campos converted.

However, Fijiana rounded off the match with a try to Cavuru.

The Saiasi Fuli-coached Fijiana play Australia in the last pool game at 4.50pm on Saturday.