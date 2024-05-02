'No fear' Quins in 'biggest week' in club history

[ Source : BBC ]

Harlequins number eight Alex Dombrandt says his side are in “the biggest week in the club’s history” as they prepare to face Toulouse in their Champions Cup semi-final on Sunday.

Quins, who are set for their first semi-final appearance in the competition, are taking on the record five-time winners in south-west France.

In the pool stages, they lost 47-19 to the French side at Twickenham Stoop.

The English team produced a fine performance to beat Bordeaux-Begles 42-41 in last month’s quarter-finals, while Toulouse thrashed Exeter 64-26 in the same round.