Proud day for Holy Cross

Peni Bulikiobo [right] with Samisoni Kaitu

It was a special moment for Holy Cross College when they scooped the gold and silver medals in the open boy’s 3000 meters at the Fiji Finals.

Peni Bulikiobo crossed the finish first ahead of schoolmate Samisoni Kaitu.

Bulikiobo says it was a hard-earned win, having been his first ever podium finish in his last year of high school.

Kaitu adds they were confident of finishing strong, after being put through a rigorous training schedule over the past month involving three training sessions a day.

Both athletes now look forward to their other events in the 800m and 4x400m relay.

Meanwhile Makesh Nand of Ba Sanatan College won the bronze medal.