Court grants extension in murder and arson case

The High Court in Lautoka has granted a 42-year-old man facing murder and arson charges additional time to file his closing submissions.

Safil Ali stands accused of one count of murder, one count of arson, and one count of criminal intimidation in connection with the tragic death of Suman Lata in her burning home in 2022.

According to the allegations, Ali is said to have murdered Lata and then locked her inside her residence in Tomuka, Lautoka, before igniting the fatal fire.

Additionally, he is accused of threatening individuals Kritesh Nand and Rohit Retish with a cane knife on the same day, with words intended to cause alarm.

Ali is also representing himself in the case.

In court today, it was revealed that the state prosecution was prepared to present both oral and written submissions.

However, Ali, acting as his own legal counsel, expressed his unreadiness in completing his closing submissions.

Ali informed the court that he was unable to finalize his submissions and requested additional time to file and serve them accordingly.

In response, the presiding judge suggested that the state proceed with its submissions in court, with Ali given the opportunity to listen.

Despite this suggestion, Ali persisted in his request for an adjournment of the case, allowing him the necessary time to complete and file his closing submissions.

The court ultimately granted Ali’s request for an extension, providing him with further time to prepare his respective submissions.

The case will be called again on May 10.