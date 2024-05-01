Cop amongst 24 charged for sexual offences

The Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions has charged a 27-year-old police officer for allegedly raping his 26-year-old colleague.

The officer was charged with four counts of rape, one count of sexual assault and one count of indecent assault.

He is among the 24 people charged with a total of 82 counts of sexual offences last month.

In other incidences, a 20-year-old woman was charged with the rape and sexual assault of a 17-year-old girl.

There was one incident where two 16-year-old boys were charged with the rape and sexual assault of their 13-year-old cousin.

A 17-year-old boy was charged with the rape and sexual assault of his six-year-old niece while in another incident, a 17-year-old boy was charged with the rape of his 17-year-old cousin.

A 48-year-old man was charged with 13 counts of rape and six counts of sexual assault of his 20-year-old daughter.

The alleged incident started in 2019 when the victim was 15-years-old.

In another incident, a 48-year-old man was charged with the rape and indecent assault of his 18-year-old and 14-year-old daughters.

There was one incident where a 33-year-old man was charged with three counts of rape, five counts of sexual assault and three counts of indecent assault of his 15-year-old stepdaughter.

A 46-year-old man was charged with the rape, sexual assault and indecent assault of his 18-year-old niece while in another incident, a 50-year-old man was charged with the rape of his 10-year-old niece.

A 52-year-old man was charged with the rape of his 21-year-old niece while in another incident, a 27-year-old man was charged with the rape of his 23-year-old niece.

There was one incident where a 46-year-old man was charged with the rape and indecent assault of his 13-year-old and 10-year-old nieces.

A 64-year-old man was charged with the rape and sexual assault of his 61-year-old ex-wife.

A 40-year-old man was charged with the rape of a 10-year-old girl while in another incident, a 26-year-old man was charged with the rape of a 16-year-old girl.