Cop amongst 24 charged for sexual offences

The Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions has charged a 27-year-old police officer for allegedly raping his 26-year-old colleague.
The officer was charged with four counts of rape, one count of sexual assault and one count of indecent assault.
He is among the 24 people charged with a total of 82 counts of sexual offences last month.
In other incidences, a 20-year-old woman was charged with the rape and sexual assault of a 17-year-old girl.
There was one incident where two 16-year-old boys were charged with the rape and sexual assault of their 13-year-old cousin.
A 17-year-old boy was charged with the rape and sexual assault of his six-year-old niece while in another incident, a 17-year-old boy was charged with the rape of his 17-year-old cousin.
A 48-year-old man was charged with 13 counts of rape and six counts of sexual assault of his 20-year-old daughter.
The alleged incident started in 2019 when the victim was 15-years-old.
In another incident, a 48-year-old man was charged with the rape and indecent assault of his 18-year-old and 14-year-old daughters.
There was one incident where a 33-year-old man was charged with three counts of rape, five counts of sexual assault and three counts of indecent assault of his 15-year-old stepdaughter.
A 46-year-old man was charged with the rape, sexual assault and indecent assault of his 18-year-old niece while in another incident, a 50-year-old man was charged with the rape of his 10-year-old niece.
A 52-year-old man was charged with the rape of his 21-year-old niece while in another incident, a 27-year-old man was charged with the rape of his 23-year-old niece.
There was one incident where a 46-year-old man was charged with the rape and indecent assault of his 13-year-old and 10-year-old nieces.
A 64-year-old man was charged with the rape and sexual assault of his 61-year-old ex-wife.
A 40-year-old man was charged with the rape of a 10-year-old girl while in another incident, a 26-year-old man was charged with the rape of a 16-year-old girl.