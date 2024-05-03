Saukuru throws to another Marist gold

Marist Brothers High School has added another gold medal to its tally after winning the junior boys javelin at the Fiji Finals.

And with it, another game’s record as Ebenezer Saukuru threw 54.59m.

He shattered the record of Varayame Momo, who set it in 2004 for Labasa Sangam College.

Mahendra Patel also of MBHS won silver with 46.57m while bronze went to Nemani Turagavou of Seaqaqa (46.30m).

On the FBC Sports medal tally, MBHS has five gold medals, four silver and a bronze.

Suva Grammar School is second with three gold, two silver and three bronzes.

Holy Cross is third with two gold and three silvers.

In the girls, it’s still Mahatma Gandhi Memorial High School leading with five gold, and the same number of silvers and bronzes.

Ratu Sukuna Memorial School is still second with three golds, one silver and a bronze.

Saint Joseph’s Secondary School is third with three golds and a bronze.