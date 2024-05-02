Caganivalu, Naita sprint home to win titles

Blue Ribbon Winners - Suva Grammar School’s Semesa Caginivalu, but he kept his nerves to join Domitila Naita of Adi Cakobau School as the senior grade 100-metre champions at the Coca-Cola Games

A double disqualification put pressure on Suva Grammar School’s Semesa Caginivalu, but he kept his nerves to join Domitila Naita of Adi Cakobau School as the senior grade 100-metre champions at the Coca-Cola Games.

In a sad sight, Isimeli Tuvusa of Natabua High School was disqualified after a false start in the final. He was amongst the top bets to challenge for a medal.

This was followed by the same fate suffered by Mahatma Gandhi Memorial High School’s Ratu Penaia Ramasirai.

When the race finally got going, Caginivalu retained his title from last year, roaring home with the gold and to the SGS camp in Nasese.

SGS also win silver, Aisake Manna, while Senirusi Rauqe of Queen Victoria School settled for bronze.

Naita won the first-ever gold in the senior girls for the school in 2019 and in the process breaking the strong hold of Mahatma Gandhi

Memorial High School, which won the last two titles.

MGM, which has become a force in the arena of sports in the last two years, had to give up the girl’s 100m title to the champions from Sawani.

Naita showed up with her best run, sending the fans from ACS into a frenzy and making it the first gold medal this year for the reigning champions.

Silver went to Sereima Rasovasova of Jasper William High School.

With the crowd cheering, the Suva heat notching up another level, the excitement lived up to expectations.

Being the most talked about race of the term, the students in the final knew well, what was at stake, and it was no easy task taking the blue-ribbon title.

It is always seen as the glamour event of the games, and being run on the first day meant it was all eyes on the prize.