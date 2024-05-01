IPA GROUP and BAF enter into partnership

[Source: Supplied]

The Institute of Public Accountants Group in Australia and Business Assistance Fiji have signed a Memorandum of Understanding to provide for an educational offering and membership pathway.

This will be provided to BAF members and associated parties.

IPA Chief Executive, Andrew Conway says this MoU seeks to continue the strong bond that the Group has in supporting micro small and medium-sized enterprises.

Conway says under the partnership they will further support international development activities within Fiji.

BAF has been established to meet the needs of the MSME’s sector in Fiji through the provision of high-quality business information, advice, and tailored business development services.

The MoU will specifically work towards the development of a tailored education program and membership pathway for BAF members, partners, local students, and other interested parties.

This agreement is part of IPA Groups’ continued effort to increase the visibility and support for the accounting profession in Fiji and the South Pacific more broadly.