VT1S release “Buna” pushes women's empowerment.

The hype and excitement for Fiji Finals have been amplified with VT1S Music releasing their song “Buna,” which features Adi Cakabau School students.

The students are performing in the music video which also highlights women’s empowerment.

VTBOP MUSIC Managing Director Tix Korocowiri says that they released the song to help boost school pride and excitement among students, as well as celebrate women in sports and in general.

He says ACS has always been admired for its grace, and the song wanted to capture that.

“VT1s Buna is a tribute to the spirit of ACS and the energy of the Fiji Finals. We’ve always admired the grace and respect shown by the students of ACS, and so this song celebrates them and women everywhere.”

ACS and VT1s fan Mary Faith Tikomaivavalagi says the song will be a great catalyst for the games and encouraged school spirit among students.

“I really love that song and how the students were cheering from the back. I would like to give them best wishes and their Cocoa Cola games.”

“Buna” is available for listeners on all streaming platforms.