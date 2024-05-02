Naita saves the best for last

Adi Cakobau School sprinter Domitila Naita after winning gold in the senior girls 100m final

Adi Cakobau School sprinter Domitila Naita won her first gold medal of the Coca-Cola Games in her final year of high school.

The Makolei villager from Solevu in Bua never thought she would win gold in the senior girls 100 meters final.

She says Natabua High School’s Oca Nasulunibawa and Sereima Rasovasova of Jasper William High School have been competing since the sub-junior grade.

Article continues after advertisement

Naita adds the ACS family is mourning the loss of their former sprint queen Alena Vadrasamu and to win the blue-ribbon event just a day after she was laid to rest is special.

The speedster who won the senior girls sprint title for ACS since 2019 adds the win is dedicated to those close to the Lilians.

“I dedicate this to God almighty for giving me the strength and the speed to complete my mission today and I’ve achieved it and secondly to my ACS family, thank you so much for the support and my parents for their words of encouragememt everyday when they come to visit me at school and my coaches for sacrificing themselves to come to school and train us.”

Last year Naita says she finished sixth in the final but tonight she finished first in 12.72 seconds.

The former Immaculate Conception primary school student will be in action again tomorrow.