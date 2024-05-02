Fiji and UAE sign MOU

Fiji and the United Arab Emirates have signed a memorandum of understanding on cooperative marketing arrangements for air services.

The signing took place on the sidelines of the International Civil Aviation Organization Global Implementation Support Symposium in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic.

The MOU was signed by the Permanent Secretary for Tourism and Civil Aviation, who is attending the ICAO Symposium.

Under this MOU, airlines from both states can participate in a range of cooperative marketing arrangements including but not limited to code-sharing, or blocked space services.

Additionally, the airlines, under this MOU are entitled as marketing carriers to exercise their own stopover rights on code-sharing operations.

The cooperative marketing partnership permits Fiji and the UAE to offer and promote services on behind, intermediate, and beyond destinations.

The airlines of the UAE operate to various destinations around the world.