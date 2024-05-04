School principals urged to prioritize student welfare

Minister for Education Aseri Radrodro at the 129th Fiji Principals Association Conference in Suva [Source: Fiji Government]

School principals are being urged to get involved in the lives of their students and instill in them a renewed sense of hope and faith.

While speaking at the 129th Fiji Principals Association Conference in Suva this week, Minister for Education Aseri Radrodro highlighted concerns over the high level of student dropouts, teenage pregnancy, drug use, and delinquents involved in crime.

He says principals are responsible leaders who are equipped to guide and nurture students to become the best version of themselves.

Radrodro adds that it is their role to identify the issues children are facing and to tackle them sensitively and with a sense of purpose.

“We will make it our business to identify students who need support early so they do not have to go through life with undiagnosed health issues that affect their learning, their social skills, and most importantly, their confidence. It is incumbent on you and me, all our stakeholders, to work together.”

Radrodro also states that they now have counseling centers, which he anticipates are being put to good use.