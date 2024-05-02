Pacific broadcasters call for recognition of journalists

Pacific broadcasters are calling on governments and organizations across the region to acknowledge the important work done by journalists.

They are further urged to commit to helping the local newsrooms provide timely and accurate information.

The statement comes from Pacific broadcasters who are meeting in Brisbane, Australia in the lead-up to World Press Freedom Day which will be held tomorrow.

Article continues after advertisement

In their Pacific Media Partnership Conference Communique, the broadcasters have stated that accurate and factual information empowers audiences and informs decision-making.

It enhances community understanding and development.

The Communique states that World Press Freedom Day is an opportunity to reflect on the important role of media freedom in supporting the public good with facts.

This year, UNESCO has dedicated World Press Freedom Day to highlighting the importance of journalism and freedom of expression in the current global environmental crisis.

It notes misinformation and disinformation about environmental issues can undermine public and political support for climate action, effective policies and efforts to protect vulnerable communities.

Withholding information is as threatening to democracy and good governance as misinformation.

This meeting of Pacific broadcasters appeals to all those in positions of power and authority, who lead governments, institutions, businesses and community organisations – to actively support journalists in their work so that the media can fulfil its role in supporting the development and protection of our communities.

The broadcasters noted the value of continuing to gather annually at the PMPC and commended the ABU for their ongoing commitment to Pacific members.

The broadcasters look forward to the PMPC in 2025, to be hosted by FBC in Fiji and ABC’s commitment to continue to support this valuable annual event.

The conference makes a substantial contribution to information sharing, professional development, coordination, collaboration and solidarity amongst Pacific media in these uncertain and challenging times.