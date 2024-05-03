Sharma hails journalists as defenders of rights

Human Rights and Anti-Discrimination Commission Chair Pravesh Sharma

Human Rights and Anti-Discrimination Commission Chair Pravesh Sharma says journalists are ‘agents of change’ and ‘human rights defenders’.

He made the comments as today marks World Press Freedom Day.

The theme for this year’s celebration is, “A Press for the Planet: Journalism in the Face of the environmental crisis”.

Sharma says the theme is significant in the context of the existing economic inequalities and the ripple effects of climate change, migration, food security and access to clean and safe drinking water.

He says this is disproportionately affecting vulnerable groups including women, children, the elderly, persons with disability and the LGBTI community.

He adds the Commission applauds the media for their commitment and contribution in promoting human rights, and democracy and reporting stories on matters of national interest.

Sharma stresses that information should be accurate and timely so the relevant stakeholders can craft effective and efficient policies to protect the rights of vulnerable groups.

He states journalists must combat misinformation and report freely, responsibly and fearlessly.