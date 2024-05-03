UniFiji grants scholarship for journalism student

The University of Fiji will give a scholarship to a deserving Bachelor of Journalism and Media Studies student to mark World Press Freedom Day.

The scholarship was gifted in the name of the late Suresh Chandra Balgovind by his widow, Kiran Balgovind and her family.

While speaking from Melbourne, their daughter, Praneela Prasad, told UniFiji Vice-Chancellor Professor Shaista Shameem that her father had wanted to contribute significantly to education in Fiji.

The Vice-Chancellor expressed her appreciation to the Balgovind Family for the generous gesture.

Shameem says this will allow UniFiji’s top journalist students to continue their education and media training at UniFiji without worrying about the cost of that education.