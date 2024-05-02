MGM banks first gold medal

The first gold medal of the 2024 Coca-Cola Games has gone to Mahatma Gandhi Memorial High School’s Resina Rabaleira in the girls sub-junior 1500 metres final.

She ran a grand race, calculating her pace well to outdo the field and MGM showing early why they will be a top bet to win the games this year.

Second was Napuka’s Losalini Kocawa, while Anna Camassei won bronze for International Secondary School.

In the sub junior boys’ grade, Serupepeli Nakasava from Queen Victoria School wo gold, Natabua High School’s Emosi Baledrokdroka won bronze, while Thomas Baker High won bronze through Ratu Filimoni Nawawabalavu.

