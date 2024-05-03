Five-year mangrove research project launched in Suva

[ Source : Supplied ]

A five-year mangrove research and rejuvenation program ‘Project Halophyte’ has been launched in Suva with support from Swire Shipping.

Project Halophyte will develop innovative floating mangrove pontoons and undertake environmental restoration in partnership with local communities along the coast.

The collaboration between UNSW Sydney and the University of the South Pacific, led by UNSW’s Dr Andrew Dansie and Professor Will Glamore, is being undertaken in conjunction with UNSW’s societal impact framework.

Article continues after advertisement

The project seeks to improve the world by progressing environmental sustainability and resilience, social cohesion, health, and wellbeing, and economic prosperity for all.

Project Halophyte will see up to 40 PhD students, early-career researchers, and academic supervisors from Australia and Fiji collaborate with local communities in a long-term project to restore mangrove growth and aquatic systems.

Assistant Minister in the Office of the Prime Minister, Sakiusa Tubuna says the futuristic vision behind this partnership is set to not only benefit Fiji as the pilot country but also have a positive impact across the region.

UNSW Vice-Chancellor and President Professor Attila Brungs says this philanthropic investment will play a pivotal role in advancing vital research and expertise in nature-based solutions.

Swire Shipping Chief Executive Jeremy Sutton says the Project reflects his company’s ongoing commitment to supporting local communities and advancing vital sustainability research efforts in the Pacific.