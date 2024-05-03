Security boost in capital city with CCTV installation

[File Photo]

More than 25 CCTV cameras have been installed in many parts of Suva City which were classified as red spots for crime.

Suva Retailers Association President Jitesh Patel says the CCTV which has been a long time coming is in operation already.

Patel adds the cameras are connected to the control centre at the Totogo Police Station.

Article continues after advertisement

“The Suva Retail Association has invested in a partnership with Bondwell. We have more than 25 cameras in the city at the moment: Waimanu Road, Cumming Street, Marks Street, Nina Street, and Pier Street. We are covering quite a lot of areas at the moment with CCTV.”

Police Chief of Operations, ACP Livai Driu, says the CCTV is very helpful as it helps the Force keep an eye out on activities on the streets.

“Not only here in Suva, but they also installed it in Lautoka, in Labasa, and they are coming forward to come and support the Fiji Police in terms of our investigation. Things are occurring on the streets, and they are going to assist our investigators on the ground.”

ACP Driu acknowledges its partners for extending their support to the Force, as they are able to carry out operations properly.