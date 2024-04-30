Conroy makes major announcement to address Fiji’s priorities

Australian Minister for International Development and the Pacific and Minister for Defence Industry Pat Conroy (left), Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka

As part of the elevated Vuvale Partnership Australia is investing over 14 million dollars for an infrastructure master plan for the Colonial War Memorial Hospital in Suva.

Australian Minister for International Development and the Pacific, Minister for Defence Industry Pat Conroy understands that this is an important facility for Fiji.

He further adds that in recognition of Prime Minister Rabuka and his government’s passionate support of education and advocacy for young people in Fiji, they are quadrupling the number of Australia Award Pacific Scholarships offered annually to Fijian students.

He adds this will move from 12 in 2024 to 50 in 2025 and that will be delivered through the ongoing partnership with Fiji National University.

He adds that to support Prime Minister Rabuka’s vision for Fiji to be the hub for the Pacific, Australia will invest over 147 million dollars in a new five-year Australia-Pacific Partnership Aviation Program.

“This will commence later this year and will work with Pacific countries to build a safer, more resilient and sustainable aviation sector. It will be centred on Fiji as a regional hub and tomorrow I’ll be visiting the National University to meet some of the fabulously skilled aviation technicians that have been trained there to provide safe air travel not just for Fiji but the entire Pacific region.”

Australia has already provided 210 million dollars to support a number of road and bridge projects and airport development.

He adds this embodies the vision of the Australian Government to support local economic development.

He adds that the money will lead to the employment directly of 1500 Fijians and he adds that 75 percent of the contract will go to local firms.