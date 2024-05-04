MGM reaps reward with lessons of last year

The champion Mahatma Gandhi Memorial High School says their win in the girls’ grade is a result of long-term planning.

The first-time champion put in a polished effort for the past three days to dethrone traditional giants.

Coach Waliki Satakala says it took hours for them to map out a plan and plot the winning strategy.

“It’s not a one shot wonder to think that it was a fluke. Its hours and hours of endless dedication from the athletes, from the school communities, coaches- you name it.”

Satakala says this would not have been possible without the support of the Gujarat Education Board.

“You know there have been words of dedications and their perseverance but most of all it’s the support we get from the MGM community especially the Gujarati Education Society so this is where their strength comes from.”

School Vice-Principal, Rageshwar Prasad says this win was through lessons learnt last year.

“Last year we were supposed to be in right on the top unfortunately we did not field enough for the field events, I think that took away the title from us. This year we have enough athletes on the field and on the tracks- I think that made us victors.”

MGM will have celebrations later with their Under-18 rugby team also currently in Japan.