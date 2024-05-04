Brumbies won’t be easy says Byrne

[Source: Fijian Drua/Facebook]

The head coach of the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua keeps emphasizing the team’s need to be ready for the Brumbies tonight.

Mick Byrne asserts that they must take great care of the ball as their opponents are very quick.

He adds that all teams feel empowered and strong when playing on their home turf, and that’s what they are expecting from the third-ranked team in Super Rugby.

Article continues after advertisement

Byrne further states that they often lose focus during games, which they hope not to do against the Brumbies.

“You know we do get caught up in the points and the outcome of the game, but still, we are really desperate for a win. In footy, we play to win. Sometimes we lose focus on our performance and what we’re trying to do. When things seem to be going very well, we tend to back off a little bit, and that’s a big learning curve.”

However, the head coach is confident they will put up a great challenge against the Brumbies.

The Fijian Drua will take on the Brumbies at 9:35 pm tonight.

You can watch it live on FBC Sports.

In Super Rugby last night, Hurricanes are back in their winning form as they defeated Waratahs 41-12 last night while Rebels suffered a 38-11 defeat to Blues.

Today, Crusaders plays Reds at 4.35pm while Chiefs and Force will battle it out at 7.05pm.