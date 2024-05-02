Lions leads medal tally

Semesa Caginivalu [right] with Aisake Manna, who won silver for Suva Grammar

Suva Grammar School holds a slender lead at the top of the boys division after day one of the 2024 Coca-Cola Games.

The Lions lead with 3 gold, 2 silver and 2 bronze.

Semesa Caginivalu’s blue ribbon triumph tonight in the senior boys 100 meters final helped the Nasese-based school move into the lead ahead of defending champions Marist Brothers High School, which is currently in second spot with 2 gold, 2 silver and a bronze.

QVS are currently in third with 2 gold, 1 silver and 1 bronze, followed by RKS with 1 gold, 2 silver and a bronze.



Semesa Caginivalu [left] of SGS wins the 100m senior boys final

Mahatma Ghandi Memorial maintains its lead in the girls division with 5 gold, 2 silver and 4 bronze.

Ratu Sukuna Memorial are in second place with 3 gold, 1 silver and 1 bronze while Suva Grammar and Bucalevu Secondary are tied in third with 2 gold, 1 silver and 1 bronze medal each.

Saint Joseph’s Secondary is fourth with 2 gold while defending champions Adi Cakobau are in fifth with 1 gold, 3 silver and 2 bronze.

Boys

SGS 3 GOLD 2 SILVER 2 BRONZE

MBHS 2 2 SIL 1 bronze

QVS 2 GOLD 1 silver 1 bronze

RKS 1 gold 2 sil 1 bronze

Naiyala Secondary 1 gold

GIRLS

MGM 5 Gold 2 silver 4 bronze

RSMS 3 gold 1 silver 1 bronze

SGS 2 gold 1 silver 1 bronze

Bucalevu Secondary 2 gold 1 silver 1 bronze

SJSS 2 GOLD

ACS 1 gold 3 SILVER 2 Bronze