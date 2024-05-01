Women seafarers highlight challenges

The Women in Maritime are calling for policies to uphold gender equality in the maritime industry, especially for the beneficiary of female seafarers and mariners.

WIM member Captain Tarisi Vasuca says while the gender gap is slowly being reduced female students need to be equipped with knowledge of what they will face at workplaces.

Some of the challenges include sharing accommodations and restrooms with their male colleagues as not all ships and boats have proper privacy space for them.

MSAF Board Acting Director Savenaca Cavalevu says he supports the push to facilitate professional development and value the contribution of women at all levels of the maritime industry.

The International Day for Women in Maritime will be celebrated on May 18 in Nadi along with the ongoing Glofouling Awareness Project.