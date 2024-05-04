Mental preparedness vital for Fijiana 7s

[Source: World Rugby Sevens]

The Fiji Airways Fijiana 7s side has been mentally preparing themselves for the Singapore 7s. Head coach Saiasi Fuli says their motive for preparing the girls has been positive so far. He adds that it is critical for them to be mentally ready and fit.

“It show how they can clinically handle the pressure and execute what is needed of them.”

Despite making it to the last eight, they have to maintain it as they have another crucial game ahead.

Article continues after advertisement

The Fijiana side will face Australia in their last pool game at 4:50 pm, while the men’s team will take on Ireland at 5:37 pm for a chance in the quarterfinals.

You can watch these matches live on the FBC Sports Channel.