Drua wary of Brumbies

Playing in Canberra is an advantage for the Brumbies side.

This is according to Swire Shipping Fijian Drua coach, Mick Byrne.

Byrne says that their opponent has always had a positive outing at this location and they are ready for it.

“Canberra is a good advantage for the Brumbies. They play good there- you know when we went there last year we challenged hard and we worked really hard.”

Byrne adds that the third-ranked team is a very physical side and they have been preparing for that.

He also mentions that the Brumbies are excellent at the breakdowns, which they should look out for.

“They are going to be strong at the break down they will be challenging our attacking breakdown, they’re very good at counter rucking, they are very good with creating nuisance around and we got to look out after the ball and look out after our nines and get the game going”

The Fijian Drua will take on Brumbies on Saturday at 9:35 pm at GIO Stadium.