Caginvalu, Naita rule the track

The sensational duo, Suva Grammar School’s Semesa Caginivalu, and Domitila Naita of Adi Cakobau School say they are proud of what they have achieved.

They won the senior grade 100-metres at the Coca-Cola Games last night.

Being the blue-ribbon event, which comes with its own pressure and glamour, both say the work does not end on day one.

They will be back today and tomorrow, running in other events in a bid to help their schools win the overall titles.

However, they did take out time last night to reflect on the marvellous achievements on the Laucala track.

Caginivalu dedicated the win to his parents and grandmother, who he says have been super supportive.

He also paid tribute to super coach and former national champion, Jone Delai.

Naita says it was one of her dreams come true.

“Happy to have achieved my dream and completed my mission and I am very proud of myself.”

The games continue today with the 24 gold medals on offer.