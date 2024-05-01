Drua names team

Swire Shipping Fijian Drua coach Mick Byrne has made five and one positional changes to the side that’ll play Brumbies this weekend.

Tevita Ikanivere, Mesake Vocevoce, Vilive Miramira, Junior Ratuva and Michael Naitokani returns to the starting 15 while and Selestino Ravutaumada moves to fullback.

Retained are Haereiti Hetet, Mesake Doge, Isoa Nasilasila, Kitione captain Meli Derenalagi, Peni Matawalu, Isaiah Armstrong-Ravula, Taniela Rakuro and Iosefo Masi.

Young Motikiai Murray is one of the eight reserves.

Other players on the bench are Mesulame Dolokoto, Livai Natave, Samu Tawake, Leone Rotuisolia, Simi Kuruvoli, Kemu Valetini and Ilaisa Droasese.

The Brumbies host Drua at 9:35pm on Saturday.

You can watch it live on FBC Sports.