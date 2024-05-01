Students urged to prioritize well-being

Education Minister Aseri Radrodro

As the countdown to the highly anticipated Fiji Finals begins, the Education Ministry and Police Force are asking all students to prioritise their well-being.

Excitement levels are also soaring as the first term holidays begin this Friday.

The Force reveals a troubling uptick in reports of missing students and alarming incidents of drug-related offences, including the dangerous trend of glue sniffing.

However, amidst the jubilation, Education Minister Aseri Radrodro highlights the urgent need to address pressing challenges impacting our youth.



Speaking at the Fiji Principals Association 129th Conference in Suva today, the Minister pointed out the need to address the high level of school dropouts, teenage pregnancy, and drug use among children.

“It is our role to identify the issues our children are faced with and to tackle them sensitively and with a sense of purpose. We now have the counselling centres and I anticipate they have been used, they have been put to good use.”

Radrodro is also asking teachers and parents to help shape our young generation.

“Teamwork is crucial for social cohesion however in order to achieve that we must first mould the characters of our children to have a sense of purpose, to have a vision and a direction. I wish to remind us all that children are inquisitive, they are creative, they are vibrant but they can also be very vulnerable to all the challenges that come with life’s journey.”



The Fiji Finals, is usually a time when peer and external pressures mount and Police Chief of Operations ACP Livai Driu says there is a concerning trend of misconduct during sporting events.

“People have been missing after the Coca-Cola Games, and also the students involved in brawls and other blue sniffing and also rowdy behaviour while in public transport like buses – those are some of the areas that we are going to cover.”

ACP Driu also states that a heavy police presence will be in and around the venue and other areas.

The Education Ministry states that they are working closely with law enforcement agencies to ensure a drug-free Fiji Final event.