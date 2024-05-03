Drug seizure continues at Fiji Finals

[ Source : Fiji Police Force/ Facebook ]

A 52-year-old woman was arrested yesterday at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva after she was allegedly found in possession of drugs concealed in a bag.

Assistant Commissioner of Police for Operations Livai Driu says K9 Tiny, while conducting clearance duties with officers from the Fiji Detector Dog Unit and Police Dog Unit, indicated the presence of alleged illicit substances.

He adds that a female officer was asked to conduct a search, and a small, clear plastic bag containing white substances believed to be methamphetamine was discovered in the suspect’s bag.

ACP Driu states that the suspect was arrested and escorted to the Totogo Police Station while the seized substances were sent for analysis.

Yesterday, a 40-year-old man was also arrested at the Fiji Finals after he was allegedly found with dried leaves believed to be marijuana.

ACP Driu says operations will be beefed up today and tomorrow, focusing on ensuring the safety and security of athletes, students, supporters, and those who genuinely want to enjoy the best of secondary school athletics.