Secondary School Athletes to make up national squad

Fiji Finals National Championship Tournament Director Biu Colati says that this year’s squad for the Oceania Athletics meet will be selected from the athletes participating in the three-day event.

He says that there will be a thorough discussion regarding the selection and other logistics after the games wrap up tomorrow.

Additionally, he adds that a few athletes have already made a strong impression and he anticipates more tomorrow.

Article continues after advertisement

“Actually these athletes are trying to impress us because we are going to select our team from this team we are going to have the Oceania Games with the Fiji Secondary School national team.”

The Tournament Director adds that this will be the first time ever a national team will be formed with mainly athletes part of the squad.

The meet will be held in June at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.