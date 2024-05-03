Nagusa Jnr wants to follow dad

Timoci Nagusa Junior

Sub-junior boys shot put champion, Timoci Nagusa Junior says he aims to follow in the footsteps of his father and play professional rugby in France.

The Marist Brothers High School athlete is the son of former Flying Fijians fullback, Timoci Nagusa, who played for Montpellier in France and Ulster in Ireland.

He set a record in his event after he threw a distance of 15.04m to clinch the gold with schoolmate Micheal Kennedy grabbing the bronze with a throw of 11.77m.

Sailasa Baledrokadroka of All Saints secured the silver with 11.96m.

Nagusa Junior says he is ecstatic about the win and the record in only his first outing at the Fiji Finals.

“You know, I cannot explain how happy I am right now, I thank God so much and I thank my mum for the support not forgetting the supporters out there. I came into the competition today wanting to break the record so I came today with the mind-set of breaking the record.”

The previous record of 14.17m was set by Jesse Stolz also of Marist Brothers in 2017.