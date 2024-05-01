Agriculture and manufacturing pivotal in sustainable development

[File Photo]

Tourism Minister Viliame Gavoka has highlighted the critical importance of agriculture and manufacturing sectors in driving sustainable development initiatives and boosting economic diversification.

He has stressed on the need for innovative agribusiness practices and technologies to fortify Fiji’s agricultural base.

According to Gavoka, this is integral to economic infrastructure development.

Article continues after advertisement

“We need to strengthen linkages and create synergies with other sectors of the economy such as Agriculture. The connections and relationships between the tourism sector and other sectors of the economy can have various impacts on economic output, employment, income distribution, and innovation. Merging agriculture with tourism offers abundant economic opportunities.”

Gavoka says the manufacturing sector also plays a pivotal role.

He says the government’s ‘Fijian Made Buy Fijian Campaign’ aims to reduce import bills and promote local manufacturing, fostering economic growth and national pride.

He also highlighted the commitment to sustainable manufacturing practices, promoting eco-friendly products and supporting local artisans to preserve Fiji’s cultural heritage while contributing to economic vitality.