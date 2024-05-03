Fiji men in danger of missing last eight

[Source: World Rugby Sevens]

The Osea Kolinisau coached Fiji Airways 7s side is in danger of missing out on a place in the Cup quarter-final at the Singapore tournament.

The side has been beaten by Great Britain, 19-14 after also losing 33-14 to USA.

Fiji needs a win against Ireland tomorrow to stand a chance of qualifying.

However, against GB, there were eye brows raised late in the match as the referee called a knock on late in the match just Fiji had a chance to level scores.

Replays did not conclusively show a knock on.

However, in the match, Fiji had itself to blame for many facets that did not go its way.

Fiji also had Joji Nasova and Vatemo Ravouvou cop yellow cards for foul play in the game.

In the first half, Kaleem Barreto and Robbie Ferguson scored for GB. Barreto managed a conversion as GB led 12-0 at the break.

After the restart, Jovesa Talacolo scored an individually created try which Ravouvou converted.

However, Tom Emery scored for GB before Iowane Teba got a try for Fiji.

The Fijians play Ireland at 5.37pm on Saturday.