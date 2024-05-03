West Indies' Thomas banned for match-fixing

[Source: BBC]

West Indies international Devon Thomas has been banned from cricket for five years after admitting seven anti-corruption breaches.

The 34-year-old has played 34 times for West Indies across all formats, most recently in 2022.

His most serious offence was contriving or being party to match-fixing attempts in Sri Lanka’s domestic T20 competition in 2021.

The all-rounder and occasional wicketkeeper also admitted several charges of failing to report illegal approaches at the Abu Dhabi T10 and Caribbean Premier League to the authorities.

Thomas made his international debut in 2009 – the first of 21 one-day internationals.

He also played 12 T20s and one Test, against Australia in Adelaide in 2022.

Eighteen months of his ban by the International Cricket Council (ICC) have been suspended.