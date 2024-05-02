Radrodro calls for inclusive and bias-free learning

The Education Ministry stresses the need for inclusive, non-discriminatory, and bias-free learning where every teacher and staff member feels valued, respected, and heard.

Speaking during the Fiji Principals Association 129th Conference in Suva yesterday, Minister Aseri Radrodro said this can be done by bridging the gaps that exist within communities.

He adds that this includes understanding and respecting vibrant differences, which make Fiji dynamic, multiracial, and multifaceted.

“Nevertheless, neither our Fijian government nor the Principals’ Association alone can build bridges of peace, resilience, economic growth, and sustainability. It is our collective responsibility as Fiji citizens to form teams that are cohesive, passionate, and driven by a common vision in providing the platform of learning opportunities for our students.”

Radrodro also highlights the importance of fostering a culture of collaboration and teamwork among teachers, administrators, and support staff.