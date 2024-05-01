Canakaivata in doubt for Brumbies clash

Elia Canakaivata

Hard-running back-rower Elia Canakaivata is in doubt for the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua’s clash against the Brumbies this weekend.

Coach Mick Byrne says Canakaivata injured his knee in the 24-17 win over the Moana Pasifika last week and is not expected to recover in time for the round 11 clash in Canberra.

“I think Elia, his knee is not too good. I don’t know whether he will make selection today but everyone else seems to be okay so we will see how he will pull up today but I think Elia will probably miss this week.”

Byrne will name his 23-member this afternoon.

The Fijian Drua will take on the third-ranked Brumbies on Saturday at 9:35pm at GIO Stadium and you can watch it live on FBC Sports.