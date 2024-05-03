“Poaching” sees Suva schools top medal tally

The 2024 Fiji Finals National Championship currently has eight different schools in the top five of the medal tallies in both the boys’ and girls’ divisions, respectively.

National coach Albert Miller acknowledges that Suva schools are investing more money into coaches who train athletes that contribute to their schools’ standings on the tally.

Miller further notes the unfortunate disadvantage faced by schools from rural and maritime areas, as Suva schools have greater access to proper facilities.

“If you see and look at the number of students in the urban area now – where do they come from, from the rural schools? So there’s a lot of I believe the word is poaching – instead of empowering the athletes to stay in their provinces and regions, a lot of coaches in Suva are pulling these athletes away just to beef up their squad.”

Miller says there are plans to narrow the gap including coaching certification courses by World Athletics for schools.

He says that many athletes from rural areas are now enrolled in prominent schools due to “poaching.”

The former national rep suggests that with proper mentoring, these athletes could excel for their own schools and provinces.