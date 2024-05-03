Marist, MGM lead after day two

The absolute sensation run by Solomone Muakibau in the senior boys 400 metres final, sees Marist Brothers High School lead the boys’ division of the Coca-Cola Games.

Muakibau’s run and the last gold medal win of day two sees Marist on eight gold medals, four silvers and three bronzes on the FBC Sports medal tally.

Suva Grammar is second on four gold medals, with as many silvers and three bronzes.

Article continues after advertisement

Holy Cross is third with two golds, three silvers and a bronze.

Mahatma Gandhi Memorial High School is top in the girls’ grade, with five golds, six silvers and six bronzes.

SGS is second. Despite having five gold, one silver and two bronzes keeping them behind MGM for the time being.

Ratu Sukuna Memorial is third on three golds, two silvers and a bronze.