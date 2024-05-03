Nagusa Junior wins gold

Timoci Nagusa Junior

His father was a rugby star, and now its Timoci Nagusa Junior, who has taken out gold and broken a record at the Coca-Cola Games in Suva.

Nagusa junior won the sub-junior shot put with a throw of 15.04 metres.

The old record stood at 14.17m.

Article continues after advertisement

This was set by Jesse Stolz in 2017.

He also was from MBHS.

All Saints Secondary School’s Sailasa Baledrokadroka (11.96m) won silver while Marist took out bronze through Michael Kennedy (11.77m)