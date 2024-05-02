Surge in complaints against online businesses

[File Photo]

Consumers are being warned to exercise extreme caution when dealing with businesses operating solely on social media platforms.

This as the Consumer Council has seen a worrying increase in complaints against online businesses that take consumers’ hard-earned money and disappear without delivering the promised goods.

Chief Executive, Seema Shandil says in response to the increasing number of complaints and to protect consumers and respective industries as a whole, they are now raising alerts by naming scammers publicly so that people are aware of whom to look out for.

Article continues after advertisement

She highlighted complaints against an online business as they have received 60 complaints against them in the last three years.

She says this particular online business advertises primarily Indian attire for sale but fails to deliver after accepting upfront payments.

She says when consumers reach out to inquire about their missing orders, they are met with empty promises and ultimately blocked from communication.

Shandil says the Council has also received reports that this individual has perpetrated other types of scams such as car rental scams.

The council also received 75 complaints against another online business in the last two years where customers lost thousands of dollars after placing orders for women’s Indian clothing that were never delivered.

The Consumer Council CEO is urging consumers to take heed of all advisories in order to stay abreast of dodgy scammers in the marketplace.