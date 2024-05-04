Vuliveiqaravi dedicates gold to loved ones

Intermediate Girls Javelin winner, Ledua Vuliveiqaravi of Adi Cakobau School

Intermediate Girls Javelin winner, Ledua Vuliveiqaravi of Adi Cakobau School has thanked her team mates for motivating her as she was preparing for the Fiji Final National Championships.

Vuliveiqaravi says that it wasn’t an easy outing knowing that there were other athletes who are good in the sport as well.

She has also thanked her parent for their love and support.

Article continues after advertisement

“I want to thank my team mates and my teachers for motivating me and also to Talatala Eroni. It was a tough battle but I am grateful that I got through”.

Veiqaravi says this is just her second year participating and is anticipating more positive outing in the coming Fiji Finals.

The Fiji Finals is currently taking plave at the HFC Bank Stadium.