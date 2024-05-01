More than 1k students participate in Netball carnival

19 primary schools from Tailevu South stormed the Netball Centre to compete in the two-day Tailevu South Primary School Netball Carnival in Laucala Bay.

Organizing committee member Ben Davea says that the whole idea of organizing this tournament was to help with the development of students in the sport.

Davea says that they have noted a shift of interest from netball to rugby, which was concerning to them.

“We’ve been doing this for several years just to develop netball skills to this girls since most girls are into rugby now-so we are trying to get that netball vibe back for netball”

He also hopes that this tournament will help the students as they aim to make it to the nationals.

The two-day event, which had more than 1000 players, ended today.