Woman remanded in custody for alleged theft

The 24-year-old woman charged with 91 counts of theft has been remanded in custody by the Suva Magistrates Court today.

Talei Siteri Bola appeared before Magistrate Krishan Prasad.

It is alleged that she dishonestly appropriated over $46,000 between October 2021 and September 2022 as an employee of a supermarket in Nabua.

According to police, in October 2021; she was provided a Point of Sale Station login after which she allegedly created her own password and conducted the transaction.

Bola allegedly stole cash and assorted groceries from the supermarket.

In September 2022, an audit led to the discovery of the alleged offences.

The prosecutor did not object to bail, after which the Magistrate had set strict conditions for Bola’s release but she could not meet the conditions for bail.

Bola was ordered to pay $2,000 cash bond to the court and provide two sureties with a $2,000 non-cash bond, but she could not facilitate the requirement.

The Magistrate has given two weeks for the accused to meet the conditions for bail, and for the prosecution to amend Counts 75 and 77 which were missing from the charge sheet.

The matter has been adjourned to May 16th.