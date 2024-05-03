Laborer cops nine years for rape

[File Photo]

A 32- year- old labourer who raped and indecently assaulted a 19- year- old student five years ago has been sentenced to nine-year imprisonment by the Lautoka High Court.

The man was convicted of four counts of rape and indecent assault.

The court heard that the victim was about to enter a university and to earn bus fare to go to Nadi she went to the forest to pick wild fern.

The man was a farmer at the victim’s family farm who had come to meet her uncle and was present when she informed him about the purpose of visiting the forest.

The man followed the victim to the jungle and raped her.

The High Court judge said that the man committed the offence on a vulnerable victim.

The judge also said that he assaulted the victim not only sexually but physically as well.

Justice Aruna Aluthge stated that sexual offences are on the rise in Fiji and courts have emphasized that the increasing prevalence of this offence calls for deterrent sentences.