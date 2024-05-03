New boat for Nukui students

The Ministry of Transport handed over a boat and engine to Nukui Village School in Rewa.

The Office of the Prime Minister funded the boat worth over $22, 000 under the Small Grant Scheme.

Minister Ro Filipe Tuisawau says the donation will help the community move to other nearby areas.

“The government has programs such as this to assist maritime and rural areas. This is to assist rural communities in generating income activities to help them sustainably, so I urge this community to utilize it best. We also have education assistance vocational studies, please utilize them.”

Tuisawau commended the community members for being resilient and ensuring that their community, especially the students, are safe while using water transport daily to school.