Supporters pushes Lutumailagi to gold

Adi Ceva Lutumailagi

It was the cheering from the crowd that motivated Adi Ceva Lutumailagi to win gold in the 400m Girls Intermediate grade in the Fiji Finals National Championship.

Excited about her victory, the Nadi lass says that hearing the cheers and loud roars from the supporters drove her through.

She adds that it was nothing short of a sweet victory.

“I just want to thank my family, friends and the supporters of Natabua High School as most of the supporters were just cheering. I just feel so happy”.

Also bagging the 400m Intermediate gold medal in the boys’ division is Natabua’s Mesake Turuva.

Turuva has also thanked the school supporters for backing them.

“I just want to thank God and to everyone who has been supporting Natabua. I am really excited and happy for winning this medal”.

The duo is hopeful to come out stronger in the next Fiji Finals.