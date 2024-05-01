Rewa working on fine-form for OFC Champions League

The Extra Rewa team is striving to be in top form when they depart for the OFC Champions League scheduled for next week.

Coach Rodeck Singh acknowledges that despite being table-toppers in the Digicel Fiji Premier League winning six out of eight games so far, they still lack consistency and concentration.

He says that these are areas they will focus on in the remaining days.

“One point gained over the weekend was not bad but we want to be consistent, we know the DPL needs us to be consistent and as it is we are going to play in the O-League and we need to take a fine form before our match against Auckland City.”

The side currently lead with 20 points ahead of Extra Labasa who trails with 15 points and Ba with 14 points.

Meanwhile in games this weekend Rewa takes on Ba at Ratu Cakobau Park on Sunday.

In other matches, Tailevu Naitasiri travels to play Lautoka, Nadi hosts Suva, Extra Labasa will be hosted by Navua, and Nadroga meets Nasinu at Lawaqa Park.

You can catch a live commentary of the Rewa-Ba match on Mirchi FM.