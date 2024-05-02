Sokotukivei thanks family

The Senior Boys shot put winner, Sakiusa Sokotukivei

The Senior Boys shot put winner, Sakiusa Sokotukivei, has dedicated his gold medal to his family in Tailevu.

The Nayala High School student says he did not expect to win the medal but it has come as a sweet reward.

Sokotukivei says that his loved ones have been motivating and pushing him to perform his best.

He further adds that there were many obstacles along the way, but it was his support system that got him through.

Coming from a remote school, Sokotukivei believes that with perseverance, anything is possible.